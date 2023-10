The Oldenzaal native was third at the time, but the last gymnast, Rebeca Andrade from Brazil, reached 14,300 and knocked the 2016 Olympic champion off the podium. The win went to the American Simone Biles with a score of 14.800 and Yaqin Zhou came second with 14.700. Wevers initially did not qualify for the final. Thanks to cancellations, she was still allowed to participate.