Suara.com – Even though Sandy Walsh has not shown his best performance in eight Belgian League matches this season, KV Mechelen coach, Steven Defour, admits he is not worried.

Sandy Walsh, a player for the Indonesian national team, has never appeared fully in any match because he often suffers from injuries.

Defour is confident that Sandy will recover and show his best performance soon.

This was conveyed by the coach ahead of Sandy Walsh defending the Indonesian National Team in the 2026 World Cup Qualification play-off match in the Asian zone on 12 and 17 October.

“I have spoken to him about that. Sandy Walsh is aware that he is not yet at his best. “It wasn’t just the injury he suffered and he debuted with the Indonesian national team.” Said Steven Defour, quoted from Gazet van Antwerpen.

Indonesian national team player, Sandy Walsh (left) appears in the FIFA Matchday match against Turkmenistan at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, Friday (8/9) evening. (doc. PSSI)

Coach Steven Defour is confident that Sandy Walsh will find his best form with KV Mechelen and considers it only a matter of time.

Since 2020, Sandy Walsh has appeared in 103 matches for KV Mechelen, scoring nine goals and providing 14 assists.

Sandy Walsh recently returned to play for KV Mechelen in the Belgian League after suffering an injury against OH Leuven on 23 September 2023.

Even though it was feared that he had suffered a mild concussion due to a collision with an opposing player, he returned to action in the last match against Royal Antwerp on 30 September 2023.

