Sandy Walsh is one of the Indonesian national team players who is currently among the most expensive players in Southeast Asia. He even beat the star players of the Indonesian national team’s arch enemies, namely Thailand and Malaysia.

Sandy Walsh, who often performs impressively at club level and with the Indonesian national team, is one indicator of the soaring market value of the 28 year old man.

It is known that Sandy Walsh is currently defending the Belgian caste club, KV Mechelen, which Transfermarkt estimates has a market value of 2 million euros or the equivalent of IDR 34.06 billion.

It is recorded that this is the highest market value that Sandy Walsh has ever had during his career. In fact, its market value had dropped to just 550 thousand euros.

Also read: Shin Tae-yong ensures that the Indonesian national team will perform optimally against Brunei Darussalam, will there be another goal party?

However, Sandy Walsh’s consistent performance since moving to KV Mechelen and playing well with the Indonesian National Team since being naturalized, the player’s market value has also soared.

Sandy Walsh’s market value has even touched 2 million euros since November 2022 and the value is still consistent today.

Sandy Walsh’s market value also beats Thai national team star Chanathip Songkrasin, who Transfermarkt estimates has a market value of 1 million euros or the equivalent of IDR 17.38 billion.

For the player who is familiarly called Jay, this market value has actually experienced a drastic decline in just the past year.

The player who is currently defending the Thai club, BG Pathum United, had a market value of 2.40 million euros or the equivalent of IDR 39.66 billion.

Also Read: Admin of Official Indonesian National Team Account Accused of Being from Local Pride Camp, Treatment of Naturalized Players Becomes Talking

Sandy Walsh’s market value also beats the market value of naturalized Malaysian player, Dion Cools, who is estimated to have a market value of 750 euros or Rp. 13.04 billion.

The player of Malaysian-Belgian descent actually had a market value of up to 3 million euros when he was still playing for the Belgian top caste club, Club Brugge.