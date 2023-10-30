Suara.com – In an important moment for Indonesian democracy, volunteers who have been working under the auspices of Sandiaga Uno gathered in a gathering event that had a strong purpose.

This event was attended by a figure who has become a political icon, namely Sandiaga Uno, and became the main stage for volunteers to show their unity and commitment in supporting the Presidential Candidate and Vice Presidential Candidate, Ganjar Pranowo – Mahfud MD.

The core activity of this event is to absorb the aspirations of the volunteers and enable them to express their aspirations.

“Today I accommodate the aspirations of volunteers throughout Indonesia who convey the current economic hopes of society, for a green economy in the future, low prices, easy work and a blessed life,” said Sandiaga Uno, written Monday (30/10/2023) .

“This is what I will convey with input and aspirations to volunteers throughout Indonesia to convey to the expert council who will later develop an idea program. Later it will be shown how to accelerate development to face several challenges presented by the volunteers,” continued Sandiaga.

Sandiaga also emphasized the importance of the role of volunteers in the political process. He noted that in the 2019 elections, the role of volunteers was very large and exceeded survey institute predictions. This shows how important the role of volunteers is in the democratic process.

In this activity, volunteers gathered and provided valuable input, which will become the basis for designing programs and ideas that support the vision of Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD.

“In 2019 the role of volunteers was very large, these volunteers contributed very significant votes and above the predictions of survey institutions,” said Sandiaga.

Sandiaga did not forget to give a message to the volunteers to continue participating in building conducive elections and peaceful elections that unite the nation. The role of volunteers is considered very strategic and crucial in building a better society.

Volunteers hope that through the leadership of Ganjar Pranowo – Mahfud MD from 2024 to 2029, the hope of accelerating development to achieve a golden Indonesia by 2045 can be realized.