Mayor Sala’s objective is to prevent Milan and Inter from definitively abandoning the new Meazza project and building their stadiums elsewhere. The opinions and actions of the Archaeological, Fine Arts and Landscape Superintendency for the Metropolitan City of Milan and the Regional Commission for the Cultural Heritage of Lombardy are in the spotlight

20 October – MILAN

The resolution of the Milan City Council which could avoid the “move” of Milan and Inter to two stadiums they own to be built in San Donato and Rozzano respectively is number 1399 yesterday, proposal number 1967/2023. The objective is to remove the Superintendence’s constraint on San Siro. In particular, it concerns an “appeal before the TAR to obtain the annulment of the positive opinion of the Archaeological, Fine Arts and Landscape Superintendency for the Metropolitan City of Milan dated 26 July 2023, as well as the positive opinion of the Regional Commission for the cultural heritage of the Lombardy dated 27 July 2023 relating to the existence of cultural interest for the second tier of the San Siro stadium as well as the declaration of the Archival and Bibliographic Superintendence for Lombardy dated 27 July 2023 with which the west stand of the aforementioned stadium was qualified as an archive exposed”. In short, the Municipality does not want the Meazza to remain… an unused monument and is taking steps to put the two clubs in a position to build a new facility nearby.

The document explains why the Municipality decided to make this move. “The director of the Real Estate Area and the director of the Urban Regeneration Directorate, having examined the official documents, – we read – have asked the Municipal Attorney’s Office to carry out the necessary judicial initiatives to obtain the annulment of these opinions and documents ( those of the Superintendence who placed the “constraint” on San Siro and of the Regional Commission for the cultural heritage of Lombardy, ed.)”. The Municipality of Milan decided to challenge these opinions and acts both because “they interfere with the procedure relating to the proposal concerning the construction of the new multifunctional sports complex in the San Siro district area, which involves the construction of a new stadium and the demolition of that of San Siro” and because “they significantly limit, even before the formal affixing of the restriction, the possibilities of building interventions on the stadium, with consequent heavy economic consequences in terms of management costs and forced conservation of the asset”. In short, the Municipality’s idea is clear: “The aforementioned opinions and acts appear illegitimate as the opinion of the Regional Commission is completely devoid of motivation, while the opinion of the Archaeological Superintendence amounts to a mere statement of architectural elements, detached from the context , strongly modified by the construction of the third ring which interferes with the second, nullifying the perception of the compositional elements and placing itself as an identifying element of the Stadium; the aforementioned opinions, including the opinion of the Archival and Bibliographic Superintendence for Lombardy also appear to be affected by lack of investigation and excess of power”.

