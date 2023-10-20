Over 70 thousand spectators at the Meazza, sold out (and this is nothing new) for Sunday’s super challenge between the Rossoneri and Bianconeri. Spectators also from Belgium, France, Poland, USA, Holland

Full house at San Siro. As scheduled, Milan-Juventus on Sunday evening will be sold out (8.45pm). Around 70 thousand spectators will be present from all over the world: around 35% of those who will be at the stadium, in fact, come from Belgium, France, Poland, the United States, Holland, Germany, Brazil, Finland and many other countries.

In fact, among the passionate San Siro fans, more than 45% will be under 30, 68% under 40 and 18% will be female. Large attendance also in the press gallery, obviously sold out: around 200 media operators and more than 150 connected countries will be present. Last note: there will be an absolute sales record for a Serie A match for “Club 1899”, the Premium VIP experience in the hospitality area aimed at fans, which records more than 1000 tickets sold. The “Milan for all” accessibility program also restarts: in every home match the club makes an audio description service available to its fans with disabilities or from complicated social contexts for blind and visually impaired supporters. All of this is part of the broader “RespAct” manifesto for social equity, equality and inclusiveness.

October 20 – 5.49pm

