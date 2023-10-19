San Marino only narrowly concedes to Denmark. After Hojlund’s feat, Alessandro Golinucci equalized in the second half. Poulsen is then decisive for the Danes.

The controversies that erupted immediately after the European Championship qualifying match between San Marino and Denmark, a match won by the guests 2-1, continue to continue. At the end of the match the Scandinavians complained about the aggressive attitude shown on the pitch by the San Marino players who returned to scoring after two years. In fact, it hasn’t happened since September 2021 against Poland. A goal, that of Alessandro Golinucci, captain for the occasion, which has already made history. But much more was said about the match incidents and in particular Roberto Di Mario’s intervention with a knee to Hojlund’s back. A gesture, as well as others complained by the Danes at the end of the match, which the former Manchester United striker himself did not like: “They targeted me and understanding Italian I heard them say that they had had the idea of ​​hurting me “. The former Nocerina defender responded immediately on social media today at the Cosmos: “I would have liked to see you 15 years ago when only real men played football! You were a disappointment.” Di Mario himself then explained to Cronache di Spogliatoio: “You came to San Marino thinking of going on a picnic”.