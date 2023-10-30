California withdraws Cruise’s license to operate driverless vehicles. In February 2022 we said that the State had given the company the go-ahead for its fully autonomous vehicles to start rolling without anyone behind the wheel. 20 months later, the license has been withdrawn.

Suspended. The California Department of Motor Vehicles has revoked Cruise’s license to operate on the state’s streets. The news comes after various incidents in which their vehicles have been involved in one way or another.

The company is also being investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) now that it has also wanted to expand its services to other cities such as Austin or Phoenix.

Continued problems. Since Cruise vehicles took to the streets by themselves, the problems, although specific, have been repeated over time. As time has progressed, news has been repeated regarding traffic jams and traffic jams caused by cars themselves, which have made wrong decisions on the streets.

The problems derived from his behavior have ended up despairing part of the public opinion. In one way or another, a good part of the citizens of San Francisco have protested to prevent the expansion of these completely autonomous cars to the rest of the city. They have even boycotted their behavior by putting cones on the hood of the car.

Repeated and, some, very serious. The problem with Waymo’s autonomous car is that there have been up to 74 incidents of varying magnitude in the first 16 months that it has been operating without a driver. Regardless of whether there are many or few (taking into account the number of hours on the street and kilometers traveled), the real problem is that the consequences of a car incident can be very serious.

And in recent months, the incidents have been especially notable. From cars that have collided with fire trucks to a vehicle that parked on top of an injury in a hit-and-run accident whose driver had fled. But the most media case has been that of a car that was able to delay the intervention of the emergency services (as stated by the firefighters in their report) in a collision whose victim ended up losing his life.

Back to security. All of this has led to an intense debate on the street, including the exchange of statements between the authorities and those responsible for Cruise. The fire services have been harsh with the company’s behavior and have recalled the importance of caring for a person in time when they need it most.

So far, Cruise’s answers have not been convincing. The company has reiterated that it is working to make its vehicles better understand what behavior they should have when the sirens of an emergency vehicle sound, but they already warned a long time ago that it was not simple.

In the case of the car parked on top of the woman previously hit, Cruise had to disconnect the vehicle remotely. The company has also refused to provide the images of this event and investigations indicate that the vehicle braked to avoid hitting the woman a second time but shortly after it ignored it and dragged her a few meters. Shortly after, the company assured that emergency services would have access to its vehicles to remove them from the street if they disturbed their operations.

A hard blow. For now, the withdrawal of the license is a hard blow for Cruise. According to Bloomberg, the company has burned $1.4 billion so far this year for the development of its autonomous vehicles and is working to expand to other cities in the United States seeing the rejection and obstacles he was beginning to encounter in San Francisco.

This withdrawal comes at a key moment for the company. In August it had received the go-ahead to start charging for its trips and, just a few days ago, General Motors and Honda announced that they hope to provide fully autonomous vehicle services (without controls to operate them manually) in Tokyo starting in 2026.

Earn revenue. In the Bloomberg article, Reilly Brennan, a transportation specialist, left an interesting reflection: “the paradox of autonomous vehicles is that, at this moment, all the companies’ successes are theirs individually, but all the failures are shared as a group.” .Whether right or wrong.”

This setback by Cruise is a blow to the autonomous car. The company assured in a call with investors that it has data that shows that its vehicles are safer than the traditional car. Their main problem is coexistence with human beings and the almost infinite number of variables that their vehicles have to deal with to make the best decision.

All of this calls into question the viability of the autonomous car when it does not operate in a closed environment. General Motors’ investment in Cruise is being enormous but, along the way, some competitors have given up and canceled their projects, such as the case of Argo AI, condemned by Ford and Volkswagen for failing to make it profitable.

