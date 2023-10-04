Niners and Cowboys undefeated thanks to successes over Rams and Jets. The New Yorkers come back from -21 in the final at the Cardinals’ home

San Francisco and Dallas impress, the New York Giants perform a miracle. They are the cover teams of the second NFL Sunday. Two games scheduled for Monday night to complete the day of football: Carolina-New Orleans and Pittsburgh-Cleveland.

L.A. Rams-San Francisco 23-30

The 49ers defense looks like a fairytale ogre. Scary. The interceptions of Isaiah Oliver and Deommodore Lenoir to a still brilliant Matt Stafford gave the Californians their 12th consecutive victory in the regular season, the ninth in a row against Los Angeles. The Rams are better than expected and show off the carneade (freshman) Puka Nacua, who accumulates 147 yards with 15 catches, even. In the absence of Cooper Kupp, injured, coach MacVay pulls out the joker. But it’s not enough, against San Francisco. Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Brock Purdy score a try each, the defense puts the load on it, add the usual embarrassing home field disadvantage for the Rams, who basically always play away, and that’s it. The 49ers are the team to beat in the NFL today.

Dallas-New York Jets 30-10

After the 40 points scored against the Giants, the Texans scored 30 against the Jets. In short, they reserve the same ferocious treatment for the other New York team. The Boys are the first alternative to the 49ers at the start of the season. The defense, above all, is sensational, led by Micah Parsons, a bogeyman for anyone: the fumble forced on Dalvin Cook and then recovered is the screenshot of his excessive power. The guests intercepted Zach Wilson three times, his first start of the season after Aaron Rodgers’ knockout. Dak Prescott remains a question mark in perspective, but otherwise Dallas looks like a Super Bowl.

Arizona-New York Giants 28-31

Football is unpredictable. The Giants were down 0-20 at halftime after losing 0-40 to the Cowboys. Tragic. Then back 7-28 in the third quarter, against the Cards. Then the switch is flipped. Suddenly, suddenly. Daniel Jones raises his voice and level as a quarterback and becomes a driving force, Darren Waller shows slivers of omnipotence as a tight end, Saquon Barkley the usual electricity as an acrobatic running back, but gets injured in the last irrelevant run of his game. Moral of the story: winning comeback from down 21 points: franchise record equaled, and it hasn’t happened since 1949. The success against all logic was signed by kicker Graham Gano with a 34-yard kick with 19″ to go.

the other games

The reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, won their first victory of the season by beating Jacksonville 17-9 with a decisive contribution from the returning Kelce (in attack) and Jones (in defense). Baltimore wins at Cincinnati 27-24 using the usual deadly running game, this time for 178 yards. Burrow, the Bengals quarterback, aggravates a previous right calf injury. Two games decided in overtime: Tennessee passes Los Angeles – home to the Chargers – 27-24 thanks to a kick from kicker Folk, Seattle beats Detroit 37-31 thanks to a touchdown catch by Lockett. The Denver Broncos, caught by their fans, lose 35-33 to Washington despite the Hail Mary pass completed by Wilson to Johnson in the end zone at the end. The 2-point conversion, however, does not arrive. Buffalo makes up for the misstep in the debut by overwhelming Las Vegas 38-10, Atlanta comes back from Green Bay thanks to a 13-0 lead in the last quarter, for the final 25-24. An interception returned in the field by Barrett gives Tampa Bay the victory in Chicago, 27-17, Indianapolis beats Houston 31-20, but loses freshman quarterback Richardson to a concussion. Minshew takes care of it. Finally on Sunday Night Miami prevails over New England 24-17 led by running back Mostert.

