The San Fernando City Council celebrates the most spectacular Halloween by transforming the city of Cadiz into the worlds of Tolkien, Stephen King and Stranger Things, including activities and a tunnel of terror.

If you want to celebrate the geekiest Halloween, San Fernando It will be one of the best places to be. The city of Cádiz continues with its tradition of transforming the busiest places in the city into fictional universes.

On this occasion, Stranger Things, Tolkien and Peter Jackson’s Middle Earth and Stephen King’s universes are the themes chosen for their particular Halloween, from October 27 to 31.

In the words of Maria Gomez, Councilor for Tourist Destination of San Fernando, these kinds of initiatives make “San Fernando stand out as a city of events, not just sun and beach and natural space thanks to the involvement of groups.” Last year they did Harry Potter.

This will be Halloween in San Fernando with Stranger Things, Stephen King and Tolkien

Several parts of the city will be specially decorated with the motifs of these films and series. The The church square will be inspired by the world of Stephen King.

In front of City hall an area inspired by The Lord of the rings, with activities consistent with this proposal. The Alameda will be inspired by Stranger Things, and the Central Market it will become in a Tunnel of Terrorwhich will open from Saturday, October 28 to October 31.

Other points in the city, such as the San Romualdo Castle, the San Antonio Market, the Tourist Office or the Plaza del Rey will also be decorated for Halloween. In all of them there will be Halloween activities for all ages: children, teenagers and adults.

Gómez says that there will be “characters, scenes and titles recognizable for children, teenagers and those of us who have grown up with scripts by Stephen King, Tim Burton or Tolkien.”

“Halloween is part of the extensive range of events that are benchmarks in the province and Andalusia. We come from a summer marked by the fair, first-class concerts, September 24 and the great Magna Mariana. The city is alive. The shops and hospitality establishments are alive.”

Therefore, if you want to spend a Halloween truly special and geeky, in San Fernando you can get into the worlds of Stephen KingTolkien y Stranger Things.