Samsung Electronics announces the entry of the new FE series within the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem: the new ones Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE e S9 FE+ e Galaxy Buds FE. Renowned for their iconic and durable design, advanced performance, cutting-edge audio and camera features and more, these are the most extraordinary FE devices ever produced. For users looking to experience Galaxy flagship devices for the first time, the new FE devices are the perfect starting point.

TM Roh, President e Head of Mobile eXperience Business di Samsung Electronics, ha dichiarato:

Samsung is constantly committed to offering every user the best of innovation through fantastic mobile experiences, in line with their lifestyle. Our new FE devices offer a rich array of exciting premium features that, alone or within a connected ecosystem, allow Galaxy users to maximize their creativity and productivity.”

Galaxy S23 FE: The iconic design, professional camera and smooth gaming performance are designed to improve your everyday life:

Galaxy S23 FE stays true to the iconic S series design by featuring a new camera and high-quality finish with IP68 water and dust certification, for an even more elegant design. Furthermore, it features recycled materials and packaging, which ensure durability, functionality and sustainability. Available in a host of vibrant new colors, the new Galaxy S23 FE allows users to choose the color that best suits their style.

Everyday moments come to life with Galaxy S23 FE, thanks to professional camera features that help you take great photos and videos. The 50MP high-resolution lens and 3X optical zoom ensure the details of every scene are clear. After dark, the Galaxy S23 FE’s Nightography function allows you to take clear selfies and portraits in realistic colors even in low light conditions. Thanks to the digital video image stabilization (VDIS) and the optical image stabilizer (OIS) of the rear camera, you can take perfectly sharp shots even when moving.

For those who want to create stunning content, ready to share, the Galaxy S23 FE is a true editing studio at your fingertips. In Pro mode, controls for shutter speed, aperture and ISO, and other functions can be manually adjusted to suit your preferences. The Camera Assistant app allows you to capture personalized shots and choose which automatic functions to activate for a completely customized photography experience. The Galaxy S23 FE camera, equipped with AI-based editing tools, offers extensive possibilities for customizing your creations.

For gaming and streaming, the Galaxy S23 FE’s powerful processor makes every action fast and smooth thanks to a vapor chamber that helps keep heat under control and optimize performance. The long-lasting 4,500 mAh battery efficiently self-regulates to save power, charging up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes with a 25W adapter. All this power comes to life on a bright 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen . Based on the surrounding environment, Galaxy S23 FE’s Vision Booster technology automatically detects bright light conditions, keeping the screen as vivid as flagship models.

The Galaxy S23 FE series will be available in Italy later this year in several vibrant colors, including Mint, Cream, Graphite and Purple.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+: the large screen, IP68 resistance and the S Pen allow you to express creativity and increase productivity

Whenever inspiration strikes, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ deliver enjoyable entertainment, expressive creativity and premium productivity. With a choice of two portable, powerful devices, even more users will be able to experience the versatility of the Galaxy Tab S series. Digital creators, entrepreneurs, students, artists, gamers and more will explore their passions and accomplish their work thanks to the greater speed of the devices and improved performance compared to the previous FE series.

Now you can view and create anywhere, whether at home, at work, at school or even in the park thanks to the 10.9-inch display of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the 12.4-inch display of the Tab S9 FE+. equipped with an adaptive automatic refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. Sunlight is no longer a problem with Vision Booster, which improves visibility in outdoor environments by optimizing color and contrast, especially in dark areas of the screen. Like the brand new Galaxy Tab S9 series, the Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ devices ensure an IP68 protection rating; their excellent resistance guarantees maximum peace of mind when moving. Furthermore, the long-lasting battery of the Tab S9 FE+, Offering up to 20 hours of video playback on a single charge, it lets you work and play without having to be connected to a cable.

It’s never been easier to capture ideas and notes than with the included exclusive Galaxy S Pen, also IP68 rated. Like the Galaxy Tab S9 series, the Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ devices include a rich set of creative tools, including user-favorite apps like GoodNotes, LumaFusion, Clip Studio Paint and more. Storing notes, sketches, videos and more is convenient with double the storage, which can expand up to 1TB with a microSD card.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE series is available starting from €549 in four trendy colors: Mint, Silver, Gray and Lavender.

Galaxy Buds FE: Superior sound, powerful ANC system and ergonomic design bring an excellent audio experience to more users

Galaxy Buds FE bring Samsung’s industry-leading audio experience to a growing number of users. The powerful bass creates a deep and intense sound that allows you to appreciate the songs as the artists intended, while the active noise cancellation (ANC) and ambient sound amplification functions allow you to better hear the sounds you want and hear less unwanted noises. Additionally, the advanced three-microphone system’s custom automatic beamforming, along with AI-powered deep neural network (DNN), separates your voice from distracting background noise for better clarity in calls.

The Galaxy Buds FE boast the longest battery life of the entire Buds series, offering up to 8.5 hours of playtime with earphones and up to 30 hours total with the help of the charging case. Even with the ANC system active, the earphones allow up to 6 hours of playback and up to 21 hours total with the help of the case. Inspired by the iconic and ergonomic design of the series, Galaxy Buds FE are designed to ensure maximum comfort even during prolonged use and a more personalized fit thanks to three different earphone sizes and two wing sizes.

Galaxy Buds FE are available for €109 in two different trendy colors: Graphite and White.

A single, perfectly connected Galaxy ecosystem

With the new FE devices, it’s easier than ever to experience the full power of the connected Galaxy ecosystem. Productivity becomes intuitive with Multi Control, which allows users to easily transfer their content between various Galaxy devices. Just copy and paste them or drag and drop them from a smartphone to a tablet or vice versa. When creativity strikes, you can transfer videos or images from a smartphone to a tablet with Quick Share to simplify editing tasks.

And when it’s time for some entertainment, Galaxy Buds FE are perfect. Auto Switching intelligently switches sound between smartphones, tablets and even smartwatches and TVs, depending on the device you use and without the need for manual adjustments. Additionally, SmartThings Find helps track down accidentally lost earbuds and triggers an audible alarm if they are misplaced.

All of these devices and connectivity features demonstrate Samsung’s commitment to providing secure and private experiences. The Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE series are equipped with Samsung Knox protection, so personal data is stored in this way by default.

Created with the planet in mind

With the latest FE devices, Samsung takes its commitment to the environment one step further by extending its latest and most targeted innovations across the entire ecosystem.

Galaxy S23 FE includes a wide variety of recycled materials found in both internal and external components of the devices, including pre-consumer recycled aluminum and glass and post-consumer recycled plastic from discarded fishing nets, water tanks and PET bottles.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE series also contains recycled materials. Some selected internal and external components they use pre-consumer recycled aluminum and post-consumer recycled plastic.

The new Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE series are built to last, with four generations of operating system updates and five years of security updates. To increase the lifespan of devices, users can then count on programs such as Samsung Care+, an assistance service for accidental damage, repairs and much more.

Our commitment to making a more positive impact on the planet isn’t limited to smartphones and tablets. The design of the Galaxy Buds FE involves the use of post-consumer recycled plastic obtained from discarded fishing nets and water tanks.