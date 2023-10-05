Samsung has announced the new generation of the FE range for those users looking for premium features without spending a lot of money, framed by a smartphone, a tablet and a wearable: the Galaxy S23 FE, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the Buds FE.

After a year of silence, Samsung returns with the FE rangeits line of devices with premium features, but at lower prices.

And it does not do it with a single product, but this time 3 appear: a smartphone, a tablet and a wearable, el Galaxy S23 FE, la Galaxy Tab S9 FE y los Buds FErespectively.

The best thing is that you won’t have to wait long to get a device—or a complete collection—since they are right around the corner.

The Galaxy Tab FE will be released this October 5th and the Buds FE will be released on October 6th. For the Galaxy S23 FE we will have to wait, since they do not give a date and only say that it will appear in the coming months.

Now it’s time to do the usual thing, see what the new line of devices from Samsung’s FE range hides inside.

The Galaxy S23 FE will feature a 6.4-inch 2x Dynamic AMOLED display with the classic Samsung design.

As for the processor, they do not give details, but they promise a 4nm one with a combined 8GB of RAM + 128 GB of internal memory with Android 13 as the central axis of the experience.

To all this adds a 50 megapixel main camera, 12 megapixel ultra wide angle, 8 megapixel telephoto lens and a 10 megapixel selfie.

Finally, worth highlighting is a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging to achieve 50% in 30 minutes.

Refering to Galaxy Tab S9 FE, bet on a 10.9-inch LCD panel which stands out for a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a weight of 523 grams.

To highlight, an 8,000 mAh battery for more than a day at full performanceAndroid 13 as the operating system and 6 or 8 GB of RAM accompanied by 128GB or 256GB of internal memory.

There will be a higher model with improvements in screen, autonomy and internal memory with a price starting at 539 euros in 4 colors: Mint, Silver, Gray and Lavender.

Finally, The Buds FE arrive with noise cancellation, a sound system that enhances the bass and an autonomy that promises 8.5 hours of duration to which it adds 30 extra hours with the charging case.

They will be available in 2 colors, Graphite and White, for 109 euros.