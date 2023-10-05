There is life beyond smartphones and Smart TVs in the Samsung catalog, and proof of this is the launch of a new generation of its Galaxy SmartTag. This small device is a direct competitor to Apple’s AirTag, offering the user an accessory with which they can locate keys, a backpack or any other object to which you attach it at all times. This is the new edition of this device.

Galaxy SmartTag2, evolution in design and features

Smart tracking devices such as AirTags or SmartTags do not usually attract the general public at first. Many do not see the usefulness of this equipment or believe that it is not something they need in their daily lives. However, I think these are those types of gadgets that you don’t know how useful they will be until you have them.

Thanks to their small size, you can attach them to a multitude of objects without them taking up much more and they can save your life -note the italics, please- if they help you locate some keys, your wallet or even your bicycle. The possibilities are enormous and practically anything important to you can become something easily located at any time thanks to them.

Samsung is one of those that fully trusts its capabilities, which is why it has not hesitated to launch a second generation of its locator. The SmartTag2 comes with a renewed designmore elongated but compact and with a larger hooking area and a metallic finish, which will allow it to be attached more easily to any object while being more resistant.

In addition, it now has a new Lost Modewhich lets you enter your contact information via message, so anyone who finds your lost item with the Galaxy SmartTag2 attached can use their smartphone (with NFC, clear) to scan the label and see the message with the owner’s contact information. Samsung gives a practical example of using it on a pet’s collar, thus including its name, phone number and any other relevant information in case of loss. In fact, the locator now also comes with a new walking mode for petswhich lets you keep a record of the routes you take with your best friend.

It has also been improved compass displayto better guide you when you are trying to locate a SmartTag2 with respect to the user, and the app has been updated with a more intuitive interface, faster configuration of the accessory and even a better map display for location. Likewise, it is introduced IP67 certification water and dust resistance.

Refering to battery, we have a significant increaseup to 50% in Normal mode (which translates to about 500 days) and the introduction of Energy Saving mode with up to 700 days duration.

Release, price and compatibility (issues)

As you can see, there are several (and important) improvements that the Korean firm has introduced in this new model, being interesting not only for those who have never given it a chance, but also for those who have the old version, given all the improvements it introduces.

If you are interested, know that the Galaxy SmartTag2 will officially go on sale within a week, the October 11th, at a price that we still don’t know. In any case, what should be most important is not so much that as their compatibility – hence our headline when crossing them out as “exclusive”. And the Galaxy SmartTag2 must be paired with Galaxy smartphones compatible with ultra wide band (UWB) with Android 11 or higher to work correctly, as clarified by the manufacturer.

A great handicap that can greatly limit your purchase since currently the terminals Galaxy devices compatible with UWB are: Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold2, Z Fold3, Z Fold4, Z Fold5. Keep it in mind.