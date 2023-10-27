It has been named Temporary Cloud Backup (Temporary copy in the cloud in Spanish according to the Samsung website) and is available for owners of Galaxy family devices, both smartphones and tablets. The only requirement is that they are models that have the One UI user interface in version 6 or later. Below, we explain what it is for, how to use it and what else you need to know about it.

Protect all your data

They say from Samsung that the goal of availability This new storage method is to help all users who may feel overwhelmed at any given time by the fear of losing the data or files they have on their mobile. The company assures that, thanks to this, they will help make the lives of users easier and prevent them from losing their files.

But, as you can imagine from its name, this cloud storage service is not like the others we know. Its purpose is that you can use it when making a backup copy of your files and then use it with the intention of restoring them. That is, it is not part of Samsung’s plans to leave your documents in Temporary Cloud Backup for long periods of time.

How does it work?

The Korean company uses the service provided by Samsung Cloud, which will be where all the files you have on your Galaxy device will be stored. They will remain safe during a period of time of 30 days. The idea is that, if you are going to buy a new mobile phone, you can upload all your files to that free cloud, then buy the new terminal, and download all the contents. Thus, in a matter of a little while you will be using another smartphone without risking losing anything at all or without having to create a cloud system at home. This will come in handy if, for example, you plan to sell your current mobile phone and use the money to buy the new one or if it is even a device that you are going to hand over so that they can reduce part of the purchase of the other phone. There are also other cases in which it will be a good way to facilitate the change of terminal.

The best of all is that you don’t need to connect your phone to your computer or use other memory devices. You simply connect your Galaxy via WiFi and upload the files to the cloud. The only problem we found that will be an obstacle for some users is that the maximum weight that a file can have It is located at 100 GB. Keep in mind that there is no maximum number of GB that you can use for your backup. You will have the opportunity to use as many as you need, but the files will be limited to that size. So, if you have recorded very long videos, for example, you may find that you cannot upload them to this cloud backup system.

Although the storage period is 30 days, Samsung will send you a message before the deadline arrives so that you remember to download the files. Once the limit is passed, all documents will be deleted. Samsung comments that this novelty will also be a good way to solve the problems. users who have sent their cell phone for repair and that, in the meantime, they are using a replacement terminal that was provided to them by the technical service. This way you won’t notice that any of your files are missing and you can continue using your phone peacefully until yours is delivered to you already repaired.

The availability of service has already started in Korea with the terminals of the Galaxy S and Galaxy Z ranges, but it will continue to spread throughout the world so that as many users as possible can enjoy it as soon as possible.