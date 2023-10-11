The use of cell phones in Mexico is about to experience an important change because Samsung, one of the companies with the greatest presence in our country, announced that it will begin with the massive blocking of equipment that does not comply with the standards established for the national market, that is, those that come from other markets but whose sale, strangely, is not illegal.

Samsung makes it official to block gray market cell phones in Mexico

In the midst of a wave of reports from users who shared on social networks the sudden blocking of their Samsung brand cell phones, the division of the South Korean company in Mexico sent a statement in which it announced the blocking process of devices that do not have with the Official Mexican Standard (NOM), practically those offered on the gray market. These are not stolen or illegal smartphones, they are simply imported and sold in our country by different distributors and online stores but they are not certified for sale in Mexico so they did not go through the NOM approval process, however , its distribution and sale is not illegal either.

Which Samsung cell phones will be blocked and what to do if they block you?

Now, according to the statement from Samsung Mexico, the blockage will apply from October 11 to all cell phones that have been activated from September 21, so that those that began operation before that date will not will be affected: “at Samsung Mexico we are committed to security and compliance with local regulations in each of the countries where we operate. Starting October 11, we will begin to block those smartphones that come from the gray market, and that have been activated as of September 21, 2023 in Mexico”.

In response to the situation that is coming for many users of Samsung equipment who were tempted to purchase their equipment on the gray market, Samsung Mexico offers a 30% discount coupon so that they can buy a new smartphone from an official distributor. To do this, you must enter this link or through the application. According to the company, this will only apply until December 31, 2023.

On the other hand, Samsung Mexico reported that locked cell phones will not give any type of access to the information that the user has, nor will they be able to use the installed applications. In the event that the blocking message is received, the affected person must contact the number 800SAMSUNG (7267864) and continue with the process where they will be asked for their IMEI, but this will only serve to obtain the discount coupon, so the smartphone will be unusable.

