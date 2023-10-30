Samsung wants artificial intelligence to be the protagonist in its processors for the next generations. The race for AI is heating up, with Google leading with its Pixel 8 Pro and manufacturers like Motorola pulling out their teeth with some advancements.

Park Yong-in, president of Samsung Electronics, told the company’s plans at the SEDEX 2023 semiconductor fair when it comes to integrating this type of functions into its processors. Exynos will be a key piece for this.

“Samsung Electronics’ goal is on-device AI.” The opening speech at the fair, given by Yong-in, revealed Samsung’s main plan. It tells several interesting facts such as that, in times of high energy costs, the development of NPU It takes special relevance compared to powerful GPUs. However, winning the graphics processor race remains a priority to be competitive.

“The rise of AI has been caused by three factors: the development of technology, the increase in the amount of data generation, the development and innovation of algorithms, and the emergence of current generational AI has reached a new transition period.” Park Yong-in, president of Samsung Electronics.

Samsung’s goal is to boost AI on the device. In this, most operations are generated locally, and there is only a selective connection to the cloud when strictly necessary. Yong-in says that Samsung is developing new semiconductors mainly aimed at implementing local AI.

Taking advantage of this framework, Park also mentioned the Exynos 2400, the processor that the Samsung Galaxy S24 family will presumably incorporate. It is confirmed that this processor will be installed in next year’s phones, and only the S family fits within the framework of this semiconductor.

According to Samsung, this processor has 1.7 times better CPU performance compared to the Exynos 2200 and 14.7 times its performance in terms of AI thanks to a new NPU. The performance of the GPU reaches such a point that they venture to affirm that “it will be better than that of its competitors.” Without directly mentioning Apple, but leaving the ball on the roof.

It remains to be seen if Samsung manages to resolve its competitive disadvantage position against TSMC. So far, the differences between the Galaxy with Qualcomm and Exynos have been quite palpable, given the efficiency of Samsung’s 4nm node. The benchmarks of the Exynos 2400 were recently leaked and at a numerical level it seems to be quite far away from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

