In 2021 I had the opportunity to review the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, a locator device that competes directly with Apple’s AirTag. This new generation comes with a completely new design, improvements in the application that controls it and some changes to take a leap forward in user experience.

We do not know, at the moment, price or availability for this product, but we know that it will arrive in Spain and we know its main technical specifications. This is everything you need to know about the Samsung SmartTag2.

A label, never better said

The first notable change in this device has to do with the design. One of the main criticisms I made during its analysis had to do with it: the square design did not make much sense in a device of this type. In this new generation, the design becomes more similar to a label.

This will make it easy to hang it (the hole is now much larger) and, as it is flatter, it will be more comfortable to carry on keys, backpacks, purses, animal collars, etc.

Regarding the new functions, The first is the improvement in lost mode. Through it, any device with NFC and a web browser can send us information about the object that we have lost. Simply scan the tag so that the person who found the SmartTag can know our contact number.

It has also been improved device search. A compass display system is now offered, with arrows that indicate the direction and distance from our Samsung mobile equipped with a UWB chip to the SmartTag.

The battery is also longer lasting thanks to the new saving mode. This promises up to 700 days of autonomy, while in the normal mode we are talking about 500 days of use (These devices have a battery as a battery).

The Galaxy SmartTag2 uses both Bluetooth Low Energy and UWB technology, in addition to being compatible with Samsung’s augmented reality when searching for our objects. It is still a device only compatible with high-end Samsung phones, starting with the Note 20 Ultra.

Image | Samsung

