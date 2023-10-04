Samsung has just made the Galaxy S23 FE official, the last model to arrive in the S23 family before the launch of the next Samsung Galaxy S24. This “Fan Edition” arrives with the peculiarity of every year: being a more affordable S23 focused on a mid-premium range.
Curiously, despite the price being the most important point of this phone, it has not yet been revealed for Europe. In the meantime, here are all the features and technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE technical sheet
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Screen
6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel
Refresh from 60 to 120 Hz
FHD+ resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels
Always-on Display
Dimensions and weight
158 x 76,5 x x 8,2 mm.
209 g
Processor
Exynos 2200 / Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
ram
8 GB LPDDR5X
STORAGE
128 GB UFS 3.1
256 o 512 GB UFS 4.0
FRONTAL CAMERA
12 Mpx f/2.2
REAR CAMERA
Main 50 Mpx f/1.8 OIS
Telefoto de 8 Mpx f/2.4 OIS 3x
12 Mpx f/2.2 wide-angle lens
BATTERY
4.500mAh
25W charging (charger not included)
Wireless charging
OPERATING SYSTEM
Android 13 + One UI 5.1
CONNECTIVITY
5G
Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3
NFC
OTHERS
Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on screen
IP68 certification
Dolby Atmos stereo sound
PRECIO
From $599
There was room for another Galaxy S23
The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is a halfway version of the Samsung Galaxy S23+. It is a phone with a 6.4-inch screen, Full HD+ resolution and AMOLED technology. If we look at it from the back, we are looking at another member of its family, although the frontal use is not as notable as in its older brothers.
The point where it differs most from its brothers is the processor. This version will arrive in Europe with the Exynos 2200 (a processor with a year and a half behind it) while in other territories it will arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This represents a significant leap back compared to the customized Gen 2 that the S23 has.
Regarding memory capacities, we are talking about 8 GB of RAM accompanied by 128 or 256 GB versions. The battery is 4,500mAh with 25W charging, with wireless charging.
On a photographic level, the pack is quite complete: it has main sensor, ultra wide angle and three times telephoto sensor. The latter has a resolution of eight megapixels, somewhat fairer than its older brothers. However, the inclusion of a sensor of this type is always appreciated.
The strong point comes with the updates. This phone will update to Android 17, starting from Android 13. That’s four years of operating system updates and an additional year of security patches.
Versions and price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
At the moment, there is no official date for the launch in Spain of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. The price starts at $599, so we can expect it to arrive in Spain for less than 800 euros.
