Samsung has just made the Galaxy S23 FE official, the last model to arrive in the S23 family before the launch of the next Samsung Galaxy S24. This “Fan Edition” arrives with the peculiarity of every year: being a more affordable S23 focused on a mid-premium range.

Curiously, despite the price being the most important point of this phone, it has not yet been revealed for Europe. In the meantime, here are all the features and technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE technical sheet

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Screen

6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel

Refresh from 60 to 120 Hz

FHD+ resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels

Always-on Display

Dimensions and weight

158 x 76,5 x x 8,2 mm.

209 g

Processor

Exynos 2200 / Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

ram

8 GB LPDDR5X

STORAGE

128 GB UFS 3.1

256 o 512 GB UFS 4.0

FRONTAL CAMERA

12 Mpx f/2.2

REAR CAMERA

Main 50 Mpx f/1.8 OIS

Telefoto de 8 Mpx f/2.4 OIS 3x

12 Mpx f/2.2 wide-angle lens

BATTERY

4.500mAh

25W charging (charger not included)

Wireless charging

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 13 + One UI 5.1

CONNECTIVITY

5G

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

OTHERS

Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on screen

IP68 certification

Dolby Atmos stereo sound

PRECIO

From $599

There was room for another Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is a halfway version of the Samsung Galaxy S23+. It is a phone with a 6.4-inch screen, Full HD+ resolution and AMOLED technology. If we look at it from the back, we are looking at another member of its family, although the frontal use is not as notable as in its older brothers.

The point where it differs most from its brothers is the processor. This version will arrive in Europe with the Exynos 2200 (a processor with a year and a half behind it) while in other territories it will arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This represents a significant leap back compared to the customized Gen 2 that the S23 has.

Regarding memory capacities, we are talking about 8 GB of RAM accompanied by 128 or 256 GB versions. The battery is 4,500mAh with 25W charging, with wireless charging.

On a photographic level, the pack is quite complete: it has main sensor, ultra wide angle and three times telephoto sensor. The latter has a resolution of eight megapixels, somewhat fairer than its older brothers. However, the inclusion of a sensor of this type is always appreciated.

The strong point comes with the updates. This phone will update to Android 17, starting from Android 13. That’s four years of operating system updates and an additional year of security patches.

Versions and price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

At the moment, there is no official date for the launch in Spain of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. The price starts at $599, so we can expect it to arrive in Spain for less than 800 euros.

