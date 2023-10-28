Manufacturers saw in the high range the only opportunity to obtain great profitability from their mobile divisions despite the fact that for years the most intense battle has been fought in the mid-range. Long gone are the times when a top of the range cost 500 or 600 euros, and it is now normal for them to far exceed 1,000 euros.

Of course, this happens with Samsung; But we see more and more frequently how their premium terminals begin to be discounted earlier and with a greater reduction in price. He Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB is now only 713 euros on Amazon compared to the more than 1,000 euros it cost at the start.

It is a good opportunity to get a high-end at a not so exorbitant priceand that for few users it will be worth investing 300, 400 or even 500 euros more for certain extra specifications.

And this Samsung Galaxy S23, in addition to the fact that you will never run out of space thanks to the 256 GB of internal memory that it incorporates, has a screen, processor, camera and construction of materials that are the best there is.

Inside we find the best processor that you can find in a mobile with Android, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 8 GB of RAM that not only ensure excellent performance today, but also over the years.

It is increasingly worth investing in a high-end processor since the pace of performance updates is reaching its limit and new processors only offer small improvements in speed, architecture or efficiency. Gone are those years in which the terminal could double its performance year after year.

ComputerHoy.com and Telegram

If you like to stay up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Follow us on Telegram

The screen is wonderful with its large panel 120Hz Super AMOLED which now has excellent color calibration. The camera is also one of the best, although it falls somewhat behind the Ultra model or the competing iPhone Pro Max, and it has all the connection options you would expect such as WiFi 6E or wireless charging.

Get a high-end, one of the best you can buy on Android, for just over 700 euros thanks to this offer on Amazon for the Galaxy S23 Black with 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here