In just a few hours the Amazon Prime offers party will end. Specifically, starting at 11:59 p.m. we will say goodbye to all the promotions that have been available since yesterday for all those who have a active subscription on Amazon Primewhich has left us fantastic deals on products such as SSDs, gaming laptops or graphics cards.

However, anyone who has recently arrived home and wants to take advantage of these fantastic discounts can still do so, and at VidaExtra we want to make the task even easier for you. If you are looking for anything related to video games, below we are going to show you a selection of the five best last-minute deals at Amazon’s Prime deals party.

Samsung, Asus and more, these are the five best last-minute deals at Amazon’s Prime deals party

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX507ZV4

In case we are looking for a new computer to play with, this Asus gaming laptop is the perfect option. Its hardware consists of the Intel Core i7-12700H, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of SSD is really balanced, and will allow us to use cutting-edge technologies such as DLSS 3. In addition, its 15.6-inch screen offers a Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of 144 Hz, making it ideal for playing directly from it. Right now it costs 999.00 euros.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX507ZV4 – 15.6″ Full HD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7-12700H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4060-8GB, Without Operating System) Gray – Spanish QWERTY keyboard

Logitech G923 Steering Wheel and Pedals

If we are lovers of driving games, Amazon promotions have always been characterized by the sale of steering wheels, and this was not going to be an exception. The Logitech G923 is one of the brand’s latest models, and it has everything we can expect from a device of this type. In addition to the Force Feedback system, They also have the TRUEFORCE 1000 Hz, which is a more advanced system. It has several buttons and mechanical cams, as well as chromed aluminum pedals. Right now it costs 258.30 euros.

Logitech G923 Racing Steering Wheel and Pedals for PS5, PS4, PC, TRUEFORCE 1000 Hz with Force Feedback, Dual Clutch, Genuine Leather Steering Wheel Cover, Compatible with F1 23 & Gran Turismo 7, Black

Ai the Dream Files Nirvana Initiative

Nintendo Switch games have been the protagonists during Amazon’s Prime sale party, and Ai the Somnium Files Nirvana Initiative is one of the best we have been able to find. Although it is not a very well-known franchise, it is a spectacular visual novel, set after the events of a first installment that already offered a fantastic approach. In it we will have to act as detectives, for which we will have the help of an AI that will make everything much easier for us. Now it costs 38.99 euros.

Ai the Somnium Files Nirvana Initiative – Nintendo Switch

SAMSUNG TV Crystal UHD 2023 43CU8000

It is likely that recently some of us have thought about renewing our old television. Well, with this Samsung model we will ensure that we have a fantastic Smart TV at a really competitive price. It has a 43-inch panel with 4K resolution, powered by the Crystal UHD processor. In addition, it incorporates a Hub dedicated to video games, where we can directly access services such as xCloud or GeForce Now. In addition, it is compatible with technologies such as HDR10+, as well as OTS Lite. Right now it costs 349.99 euros.

SAMSUNG TV Crystal UHD 2023 43CU8000 – Smart TV de 43″, Procesador Crystal UHD, Q-Symphony, Gaming Hub, Diseño AirSlim y Contrast Enhancer con HDR10+

Logitech G502 HERO

Finally, gaming peripherals are some of the products most in demand by most gamers. In case we were thinking of renewing our old mouse, the Logitech G502 HERO is the best option there is. Thanks to your sensor Captor HERO 25K, the 11 programmable buttons or the possibility of modifying its weight, we will have a perfect device for all types of scenarios. In addition, to that we must add the integrated memory, RGB lighting and much more. Right now it costs 37.05 euros.

Logitech G502 HERO High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse, HERO 25K Captor, 25,600 DPI, RGB, Customizable Weight, 11 Programmable Buttons, Integrated Memory, PC/Mac – Black

More offers

