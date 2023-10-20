After the companies Samsung and Motorola reported that they would disable cell phones purchased on the “gray market”, this October 19 they will reverse the blocking of equipment. This after the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) and the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) called on companies to immediately suspend the blockades.

Through a statement, Profeco explained that although it recognizes that imports from the so-called “gray market” can affect the quality of service or the warranty with the manufacturer, The blockade affects consumer rights. “The absolute blocking of terminal equipment in the manner in which it is being carried out affects the rights of consumers and end users,” it reads.

The agencies called on manufacturers to form part of a working group to implement actions to face the challenges posed by the “gray market”, “safeguarding at all times the rights of users and consumers.”

Why was Samsung disabling cell phones?

On October 11, the technology company Samsung began disabling cell phones purchased on the “gray market”, that is, sites where unauthorized products are sold and distributed by the manufacturer or official distributor, but are not illegal.

Through a statement, the South Korean company reported its decision to block phones, a decision that it had previously communicated. Affected users began receiving messages with the legend: “Your device does not comply with Mexican regulations, so it will be disabled as of October 11, 2023. We invite you to back up your information.”

With these actions Samsung joined Motorola, who had done the same, last August 2023. The decision of both companies It is due to the boom that the import of these products has had in Mexico.

FS

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions