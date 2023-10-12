The Uruguayan defender made his debut as a starter for Samp, then the message to the team and fans: “We will work hard to get out of this situation”

Sampdoria tries to regain control of the situation, trying to redeem itself after a complicated start to the season. He does it on the field and with the hard work of the team, including the newcomers and the youngest, as Facundo Gonzalez The Uruguayan started the last away match against Ascoli and performed well and sent a message to the team and fans at the club’s official microphones. There is a desire for revenge.

THE MESSAGE: “Making my debut as a starter with this shirt is a source of great pride for me – commented the young defender on loan from Juventus -. I must say that I felt particularly good with this tactical approach, a three-man defense with my teammates who helped me a lot. But now comes a week of intense work, because we want to get out of this situation. We want to do it for the team but also and above all for our fans, they deserve it.” Now there is a break and time to catch your breath and put your ideas in order, but after a good performance like Sunday’s it will be difficult for Pirlo to keep Facundo Gonzalez on the bench. So far in the championship he has only made 3 appearances, but now he wants to increase his pace.