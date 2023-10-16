Samba de Amigo: Virtual Partydeveloped and published by SEGAis now also available on Meta Quest. It was Emanuele Feronato who reviewed it on our pages, enjoying himself with a party game of music and fun with as many as forty hit songs.

Among the songs available, There’s also the Sonic music packcon Open Your Hear da Sonic Adventure, Reach For The Stars (Re-Colors) da Sonic Colours: Ultimate, “I’m Here” daSonic Frontiers, as well as compositions from other video games such as Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio – Baka Mitai (Taxi Driver Edition) from Space Channel 5: Part of “Rhythm Thief Theme” from Rhythm Thief and the Treasure of the Emperor.

