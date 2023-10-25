The sequel to Samaritan confirmed for Prime Video, Sylvester Stallone’s dark superhero film that was a hit with the public.

Samaritanthe superhero film starring Sylvester Stallone for Amazon Prime Video, was a success with audiences despite mixed reviews, and is receiving a sequel with the same screenwriter.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the Samaritan sequel will be written by Bragi F. Schuttthe same screenwriter of the first, who has already been hired to write it.

Naturally, Stallone will star again (in a deal struck before the actors’ strike began) and also produce it through his production company Balboa Productions.

Prime Video specializes in alternative superheroes

Samaritan is the story of a thirteen-year-old boy who is saved from a beating by a lonely and unsociable man, who demonstrates super strength and therefore the boy is convinced that this man It’s actually Samaritana superhero who used to protect the city but who disappeared 20 years ago, leaving the city to be consumed by chaos.

Samaritan was a superman believed dead after a devastating fight with his nemesis, but could he have survived? So why adopt the identity of a lonely man scavenging through trash?

The idea occurred to Bragi F. Schuttwho wrote the script and later turned it into a comic, before the film directed by Julius Avery (The Pope’s Exorcist) was made.

But the script is completely original, something rare in any superhero movie or series. It is a darker and alternative vision of the usual superhero cinema that fits like a glove on the Prime Video platform, whose most successful series is The Boys, a satire of the world of superheroes.

Samaritan was not well received by critics, and even Stallone was nominated for the Razzie for worst actor, but it was a success for the platform, being the number one movie during three consecutive weeks. Do you want to see the sequel of Samaritan on Prime Video?