The Password contestants are counting on the help of two luxury guests tonight: Máximo Huerta and Samantha Hudson. The two have proven to be fast and decisive and have already helped Virginia take home 1,000 euros.

Máximo Huerta has had striptease as his password and has decided to play it. How could I not do it after Vanessa claimed to be a big fan of Ana Obregón and the legendary series in which she played the babysitter!

Vanessa got involved with the gesture the journalist made when saying naked and couldn’t guess the word, so Samantha took advantage of the rebound. Javier was very close to being right, but he said stripper.

It was then that Vanessa became clear about what the password was and celebrated the points in style with her partner. How has she not been able to see him before! Relive the moment in the video!