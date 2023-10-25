Alan Wake 2 will be a much more intense and brutal experience than its predecessor, with more enemies but fewer moments of action, according to Sam Lake.

13 years ago, Remedy created a masterpiece of suspense on Xbox 360, which would later come to PC, and which we can enjoy today with Alan Wake Remastered. We hope you have already finished it, because in two days it will arrive Alan Wake 2.

It seems unbelievable, but we already have its sequel here. It will be this Friday October 27thwhen Alan Wake 2 spreads terror on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, led by Sam Lake and his team.

Alan Wake 2 continues the events of the first game and its two DLCs, with a traumatized writer who will try to escape his visions. On this occasion, will have the help of Saga AndersonFBI agent.

From the first day we saw Alan Wake 2, we already realized that it was a darker and more violent game than the original. The first Alan Wake had several tense moments, but, technically, it was NOT a 100% horror game.

This will change in Alan Wake 2, a sequel oriented towards survival horror and psychological terrorwhich will have less combat, but also greater difficulty.

Darkness everywhere

In an interview with Kotaku, creative director Sam Lake has revealed new aspects of Alan Wake 2, especially related to the combat and the oppressive atmosphere of the title.

In Alan Wake, we had a few fights at gun and flashlight point, but many of them weren’t challenging. In general, players criticized the monotony of the action and the ”shooter” mechanicsso to speak.

Alan Wake 2 will be very different. Sam Lake assures that there will be less fighting than in the originalbut every time we encounter an enemy, we will sweat ink to defeat him.

”The first game, being an action game, had a lot of combat, but we received criticism that it is very similar throughout the game, and we wanted to react to that. There was also the fact that it had horror elements, but it was a teen experience that confused a lot of people about what to expect.”

Sam Lake also mentions the brutality of these combats. As it is a survival horror, the player will have less ammunition and resourceswhich results in greater tension.

”We have less fighting, but they are more intense. It’s more brutal. There is a strategic element with inventory and resource management, plus preparation for each event. But there’s also a slowdown in pacing that gave us the perfect opportunity to lean more into interactive storytelling.”

In this sequel, we meet a traumatized Alan, who still retains his writer’s arrogance, but with a stronger character regarding the first game. This is how Sam Lake defines it:

”We really felt like we wanted to create a flawed character, and there were other aspects as well. Even the idea back then that an action game would have a main character who was not an action hero, but also a human being.”

Starting at 7:00 p.m. today, October 25, we will see a new trailer for Alan Wake 2 at the Xbox Partner Preview, a Microsoft event with a few new features to be announced.

Alan Wake 2, one of the most anticipated games in recent years, will arrive on October 27 (this Friday) at PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC. If you haven’t played its predecessor, you can enjoy Alan Wake Remastered on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.