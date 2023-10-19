The creative director of Remedy Entertainment reveals new aspects of Alan Wake 2, a highly anticipated sequel that hits stores on October 27.

There is only one week left until the release of Alan Wake 2, a AAA game that has been in the works for more than a decade. We all remember the original game, a masterpiece of suspense, which will remain in its infancy alongside this new generation survival horror.

This is what Remedy Entertainment promises us, and the first Alan Wake (which already has its remastering) is really good. Remember that the sequel will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Alan Wake 2 presents us with the writer of the first installment, traumatized by his past, who You will have the help of FBI agent Saga Anderson. A real tunnel of terror awaits us with this second part.

In addition, you already know that both Alan Wake and Alan Wake 2 are part of the Remedy Connected Universe. Both games are connected to Control and Quantum Break, but this one to a lesser extent.

In view of its launch October 27thcreative director Sam Lake has revealed new notes on this long-awaited sequel.

Light and darkness in Alan Wake 2

In an interview with Eurogamer, Sam Lake answered fans’ questions, revealing new details about the sequel.

Remember that yesterday we learned that the enemies of Alan Wake 2 They will be harder than those in the first game, without becoming ”bullet sponges”. Get ready to sweat in this survival horror sequel.

To get started, Sam Lake emphasizes that The decision to release Alan Wake 2 exclusively in digital format is immutablesince it was agreed upon with Epic Games.

”I think we have covered that circumstance quite clearly. As it stands now, it’s digital-only – a decision made by Remedy management and our publisher Epic Games Publishing. There is no firm plan beyond that. And we will surely keep everyone informed if that situation changes in any way.”

Our joy in a pit, despite THQ Nordic’s offer. Lake then spoke about the main theme of Alan Wake 2which has a darker story and psychological horror.

After spending years trapped, our beloved writer is traumatized. Luckily, he will have the valuable help of Saga Anderson, an FBI agent. Both characters represent a curious duality.

”The great theme of Alan Wake 2 is duality: light, darkness. And working on it has been the same; both sides represented.

Regarding the technical decision of launch Alan Wake 2 at 30 FPS (in its standard mode), Sam Lake believes it is a wise decision as it is a horror game. It doesn’t have as much action as Control or Max Payne, so they don’t see the need to offer a standard 60 FPS.

”We wanted to focus on making it look beautiful and make the atmosphere feel really good. And we felt the pace of a survival horror game, which is lower than that of a high-octane action game… Thinking about the benefits there, we felt like this would be a good way to go.”

We remember that Alan Wake 2 has a performance mode that does work at 60 FPSless on Xbox Series S, although quality mode runs at 4K and 30 FPS.

Alan Wake 2 will hit digital stores on October 27, available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Epic Games Store). The game will receive two input DLCs, which will delve deeper into Remedy’s Connected Universe (towards Control 2) and its links with the first delivery.