“The eMemoryCare project is important to combat cognitive decline, especially in the initial stages. We need to provide innovative tools because even today we say that the system is unable to make a timely diagnosis and ensure early enough treatment for people with neurodegenerative diseases.” Alessandro Padovani, elected president of the Sin Italian Society of Neurology and director of the Neurological Clinic and the School of Specialization in Neurology at the University of Brescia, told Adnkronos Salute after his speech today at the press conference “Dementia and cognitive decline: the emergency is triggered in Italy too” held today at the Ministry of Health, during which the ‘memory-saving’ project was presented e-MemoryCare, a digital platform designed to ‘stimulate’ the brain, not only of those diagnosed with full-blown dementia.

“Dementia – added Padovani – is a neurodegenerative disease that can arise between the ages of 40 and 60, but undoubtedly affects older people more. It compromises attention, memory, language, thinking, perception, executive abilities, processing speed, reasoning and learning in a more or less serious way. Cognitive decline is an increasingly widespread condition as the average age of the population constantly increases.”

“The e-MemoryCare project provides a tool for cognitive and emotional stimulation which has undoubted effects from a symptomatic point of view both on the cognitive and memory sphere – assures the expert – and on the affective sphere, therefore on depression and related disorders”. Furthermore, “it allows, through an innovative tablet system, to follow a subject over time from the early stages. This will allow us to see what people’s trajectories are in the real world, because unfortunately in Italy we do not have reliable registers that allow us to study and follow these patients and people who have cognitive impairment in the late stages of their lives”, he concludes.