In this issue: Welfair 2023, the ‘healthcare fair’ has closed in Rome Vaccination against influenza and zoster, the aim of protecting fragile patients Lupus erythematosus, a focus on causes and symptoms in Rome And again Alopecia areata for 118 thousand Italians, on the 27th October is National Herpes Zoster Day, prospects for vaccination prevention in Lombardy Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Doxa Pharma survey reveals: more attentive patients after pandemic