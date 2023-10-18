(Adnkronos) – In this issue: The most innovative model of active prevention against tumors in Italy Minister Schillaci at the SIU congress, ‘we work for prostate, lung and stomach screening’ ‘Socialized Minds’ by Janssen and Milan-Bicocca University speaks to young people of mental health and fights stigma The 50 years of the Sanofi plant in Anagni ‘in the name of innovation’ Delta hepatitis and new treatments for the disease at the center of the 44th Sifo National Congress New data from Merck for sclerosis treatment multiple relapsing