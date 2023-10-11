(Adnkronos) – In this issue: Nobel Prize for Medicine to Karikò and Weissman for mRna vaccines 8 out of 10 Italians ignore children’s pain, investigation photographs the “Bua Bias” E-MemoryCare, presented to the Ministry of Health new technological project to combat dementia Associations, clinicians and institutions together on national alopecia areata day The experts, ‘To make all updated vaccines available as soon as possible against Covid’ ‘The storm is over’, presented Logbook first crew made up of 5 people with ITP Novartis, Aisc and Fipc talk about ‘heart’ in Parliament The 43rd Dental Prevention Month begins