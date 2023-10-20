Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Idol Mahjong Final Romance 4 Remaster – October 26, 2023

In preparation for the big “Miss Final Romance” event, the player must get acquainted with the candidates and challenge them in mahjong to explore them. Enjoy fully voiced scenes and beautiful animations for each victory.

Salt and Sacrifice – November 7, 2023 – $19.99

As corrupted wizards prowl Altarstone Kingdom and terrorize the kingdom with gruesome displays of elemental abilities, a group of recruited fighters become unlikely champions.

RPG Maker With – 2024 at least in Japan

While previous titles in the RPG Maker series were developed for PC, RPG Maker With has been ported to the console so anyone can enjoy creating games easily and casually.

