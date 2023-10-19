After passing through PS5, PS4 and Epic Store, the sequel to Salt and Sanctuary announces its launch on Nintendo Switch and Steam next month.

Are you in the mood for more impossible combat and dark fantasy worlds? You probably didn’t get enough of Elden Ring, nor Lords of the Fallen. In that case, pay attention to the next release of Salt and Sacrifice on more platforms.

It may not sound familiar to you, but this title is the sequel to Salt and Sanctuary, one of the best indies of the PS4 and Xbox One generation, which It was released in May of last year for PS5, PS4 and Epic Store.

It was surprising that Salt and Sacrifice did not come out on Xbox consoles nor on Nintendo Switch. And, of course, in the case of PC it could only be purchased in the Epic Games digital store.

This will change very soon, because Ska Studios and Devoured Studios have big plans for Salt and Sacrifice. Not only with new releases, but also with an update full of new features.

If you like soulslike and the metroidvania genre, Salt and Sacrifice will become your new obsession due to its difficult combat and a dark medieval fantasy world.

Jump to Nintendo Switch and Steam… with a jackpot prize

Ska Studios and Devoured Studios have announced the arrival of Salt and Sacrifice to Nintendo Switch and Steam. This makes Xbox the only platform that has not yet received the Salt and Sanctuary sequel.

will be next November 7 when this title, first released last year, arrives on the hybrid console and Valve platform.

It must be said that, in addition, Salt and Sacrifice will be verified by Valve to work on Steam Deck, which is an ideal system to enjoy a game with these characteristics.

”Since the launch of Salt and Sacrifice in 2022, we have been working hard to prepare the game for Steam and Nintendo Switch, and we have prepared the update “The Traitor’s Tomb” as a thank you to all the players who have delved into Altarstone Kingdom.” says James Silva, founder of Ska Studios.

On the same day, Ska Studios will release a free update with new content, which will be integrated into the Switch and Steam versions. It can be downloaded without problems on PS5, PS4 and Epic.

Is called The Traitor’s Tomband will take us to the depths of Altarstone to explore a map expanded by 20% compared to the original adventure.

More specifically, the new areas include new weapons and armor, five new final bosses, more characters, and the new Arena modewith support for up to 6 players in exciting PvP matches.

Remember that the title also has a cooperative mode. Below we leave you with some guides to the game: Best crimes and starting items, How to get to the Sacred Hill, or How to join a faction in PvP mode.

Salt and Sacrifice is just as good as Salt and Sanctuary, and you’ll love it if you’re interested in dark fantasy and souls-like. Starting November 7th, You can play it on Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam) and Steam Deckin addition to on PS5, PS4 and Epic Games Store.