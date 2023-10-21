The deputy vice-president of CONI: “One year ago, women’s football made a turning point but women still follow the sport very little”

S Ilvia Salis, deputy vice-president of CONI, has recently become a mother. Eugenio was born on 5 October in Genoa with her husband and director Fausto Brizzi. At the registry office he was registered as Eugenio Salis, “because – she explained – a male who understands since he was a child that absolute equality exists in his family will never think that women are his property”. It is clear that gender equality is close to her heart, as she also demonstrates by having taken part in Maledetta Primavera, a short which will be presented tomorrow at Alice nella Città, a parallel section of the Rome Film Festival. “It celebrates the first year of professionalism in women’s football, which was certainly a turning point for Italian sport. It is a project sponsored by CONI, which struck me from the beginning because it was carried out with great passion.”