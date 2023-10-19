Reports on sales of games and consoles in physical format in Europe are not promising, a September 2023 with notable releases has not taken advantage of the decline in annual games.

Las sales of games y consoles in physical format and for PCSteam Deck, Xbox, PS4, PS5 y Nintendo Switch por Europa denote a very poor September 2023 compared to 2022, according to data from GSD.

September 2022 was a month of 5 weeks and the figures seem 16% lower than in 2023. But this year it was 4 weeks and if we compare week 36 with week 39 (the comparable ones in sales) we see that the totals have gone down just over 1%.

According to GamesIndustry.biz, the fault lies with EA Sports FC 24, the new soccer game by EA It’s off to a good start, but it’s down 10% compared to the launch of FIFA 23 last year.

It is worth highlighting that FIFA 23 had a strong start and if we compare the premiere of EA Sports FC 24 With FIFA 22, its sales have only dropped by 3.7%. EA anticipated some decline as a result of the name change.

Nevertheless, EA Sports FC 24 was the best-selling game in the United Kingdom and 1st in the main European markets. But it wasn’t the only annual sports game that has hit her – slightly – this month.

The first three weeks on sale for NBA 2K24 had a 17% decrease compared to NBA 2K23. After these first two notes we now have the first AAA named by the media: Starfield.

He Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios game It was also a new IP and had a strong start, in addition to its availability on Game Pass. But it couldn’t unseat Forza Horizon 5 as the biggest Xbox game launch this generation.

EA Sports FC 24 dominates Europe in September 2023

Las Starfield’s first four weeks on sale are 13% lower than Forza Horizon 5. But the datos de Xbox Game Pass They are not available and it is impossible to know their overall performance without this information.

Starfield was 2nd in the UK and Germany, NBA 2K24 has been 2nd in Italy and Spain and in France it was The Crew Motorfest – a game developed in the country – that finished 2nd. Although he Ubisoft game skipped the trend this month.

Its launch sales were higher than The Crew 2 and in its first three weeks it recorded a 6.5% improvement. The last new game is Mortal Kombat 1, fifth in all of Europe and in its first three weeks selling almost 39% less than 2019’s Mortal Kombat 11.

As for the consoles, PlayStation 5 continues to dominate Europe and console sales increased almost 38% compared to the same four weeks in 2022. Although not all markets are counted (Germany and the UK are missing), 416,000 consoles were sold in the rest.

This has been carried out almost alone by consola actual de Sony PlayStationwith sales that have increased by 175% compared to the same period last year.

In September 2022, there was still a strong shortage of stocks due to semiconductors, but for several months now buy Sony, Microsoft or Nintendo consoles as normal.

In the part of Nintendo, its sales have fallen by 28% if we compare them with those of September 2022, while Xbox Series X|S have fallen by 35% in said four-week period.

Let’s take a look at the sales of games in physical and digital format this past September and throughout Europewhere a top 10 leaves us cold or excited depending on the game we see:

PosiciónJuego1EA Sports FC 24 (EA)2Starfield (Microsoft)3NBA 2K24 (2K Games)4The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft)5Mortal Kombat 1 (Warner Bros)6Payday 3 (Plaion)7Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)8Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar)9Titanfall 2 (EA)10Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros)

The table shows recent releases such as Payday 3 or Hogwarts Legacy, which are almost eclipsed by Grand Theft Auto 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 or the unexpected Titanfall 2.

If we take a quick look at accessories, an additional 1.1 million products have been sold in September 2023, with the PS5 DualSense leading these sales and the Xbox Series X|S controller right behind.

Sales of 1.11 million points cards and/or wallet cards during the four-week period described above are also reported.

As has already been seen, the sales of consoles and games in Europe fall in September 2023although this benefits Sony and its PS5 because they increased their distributed consoles.