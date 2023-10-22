The VAR recalls Chiffi after Cagliari’s 2-1 and Claudio Ranieri can’t digest the episode. After the final draw, the coach preferred not to speak. Cagliari’s protest was entrusted to the words of sporting director Bonato.

Crazy match in Salerno. Cagliari takes the lead twice in the final and is reached twice by the home team. Viola’s handling of the 2-2 penalty awarded by Chiffi to Salernitana was particularly naive. Even if it is precisely on this point that Cagliari’s protest is focused.

Second away point for Ranieri

After the draw at home to the Granata Torinese, another point for Cagliari on the ground of the Granata Campania.

Cagliari’s post-match statements are entrusted to sporting director Nereo Bonato: “What happened at the end leaves a very bitter taste in the mouth, that penalty awarded at the end undermines a result that could have been important for us, beyond the performance that was positive. What happened in the final, let’s say off-field episode, goes against what they tell us in the various meetings in which they suggest that the indication is not to give penalties. Ranieri’s bench? A successful strategy, the characteristics of Oristanio and Luvummbo were decisive and the goals prove it. The attitude is such that we compliment the coach and the team. But the bitterness over that episode remains. They tell us specific things in meetings, then the opposite happens on the pitch and we are not sorry. The group was very upset.”

The presence of Bonato in place of Ranieri in front of dell’Arechi’s microphones certifies the protest of the Sardinian coach and the entire club: “The Salernitana players didn’t protest, the public didn’t notice anything. I come to represent the group and the club, I am speaking simply because we are angry and not because of other technical situations. I repeat: if in meetings with the referees they tell us that certain things should not be whistled, you do not expect, in such a delicate match, that they will go to look like this to award a penalty”

