The words of Salernitana coach Filippo Inzaghi on the eve of the away match against Genoa.

The Granata go to Genoa with the aim of recovering and dispelling the away taboo, thus trying to get out of the red zones of the rankings. At Grifone’s home, the Campania team will take to the field in search of their first victory of the season. A challenge presented by the technician, Filippo Inzaghi, who spoke in the usual press conference on the eve of the match at the Mary Rosy sports centre.

“We have to start again from the reaction we had, in recent weeks we hadn’t seen that heart. Cagliari’s second goal would have killed the best of the teams, but we equalized and there was a sensational opportunity to win it 30 seconds from the end. I saw the group training well day after day, I believe that thinking positively could be decisive. The crowd is fantastic, the stadium is extraordinary, the president said he was ready to invest. Enough pessimism. I’m sure we’ll have a great match and we will try to win it, I want the same attitude in every field.”

On individuals: “If a team wants to save itself it must run more than the others. We need to recover our legs, which is why we increased the workload. Against Cagliari we started well and then after half an hour we faded. There is a mental issue , but also physical. Tomorrow morning we will do another training session and I will decide on the ten outfield players, knowing that the five changes can be decisive. I will choose the best dress to face Genoa. It doesn’t matter whether it’s 3, 4 or 5, Salernitana allows me to work on many valid solutions. We don’t have a striker who has the ability to play the 90 minutes in his legs. Stewart has done a different preparation and needs to fit in, Ikwuemesi is back from a four-week break. I have limited choices and we plan to play with this attitude as soon as the condition improves.”

On the group: “I found a well-trained team, I respect the philosophy of all my colleagues. I like that the team runs a lot and for this reason I opted for the second two. When I was physically well I always made the difference, this also applies to the my boys. Soon we will face superior teams and the technical gap will only be made up if we run twice as fast. Luckily we will have four matches before the break and this will allow me to alternate the various players. In training you don’t always try and see everything, but the pitch gives clear verdicts and I will be very careful.”.

On Gilardino: “Alberto is a special friend, with whom I have an excellent relationship. Last year he was very good. The team was very strong, but whoever takes over inherits something that wasn’t working. He’s playing great, yes they will face two excellent teams. Genoa has taken expert players for the category and a good match will come out. We We have our potential and we will try to exploit it.”

On the team’s possible problems: “I’ll start by saying that physical condition should not be an alibi. I don’t give any alibis to anyone: we work well and I want the fans and the club to see how much good we do this week tomorrow. As for his question, some players were fearful against Cagliari and this feeling must be put aside. But if you don’t have a head you don’t restart the race twice and risk winning it. I hope that final match gave us a shock, If we had made it 3-2, a lot of things could have changed. We are strong in dual roles, the mental component helps a lot. I expect steps forward compared to Sunday’s match.”

