The Salernitana footballer, Flavius ​​Daniliuc yesterday he had a road accident but according to what the City of Salerno reveals, he did not suffer any trauma. The player was traveling towards Salerno when, for reasons still under investigation, he lost control of the car and crashed into a heavy vehicle in front of him. Daniliuc, after having carried out morning training ahead of the match against Sampdoria, was returning to Salerno when he lost control of the dark Audi in which he was traveling and violently collided with the heavy vehicle. Only so scary for the player that he was not available for the Italian Cup match against Sampdoria scheduled for today.