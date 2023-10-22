Mister Filippo Inzaghi’s statements after the match played by his Salernitana against Cagliari in this ninth round of Serie A which ended with a 2-2 result.

Word to Philip Inzaghi The coach from Piacenza made his debut on the bench of the Salernitana in this ninth day of Serie A this Sunday against Claudio’s Cagliari Ranieri, in a spectacular match full of goals in the second half. Boulaye suddenly responded to the rossoblù’s lead scored by Luvumbo Zito Yes, overtaken again by the Sardinians with Nicolas Viola. Dia once again set the final score at 2-2, with a penalty kick. This is Inzaghi’s thought in the press room after the match:

“In the first half I liked the team, twice we were three against two and we weren’t able to determine. In the second half they did what we hadn’t managed, with a recovered ball and a goal to make it 0-1. But in a in such a complicated moment we had an extraordinary reaction. If we have character and will we will make it, after the 1-1 draw Viola’s goal would have killed anyone but we believed in it and we could even have won it in the 96th minute. It could have been the apotheosis, but I hold onto the result. It’s my job to make the president and the public proud, we know that Salerno deserves a lot. But given the moment I have to look at the positive things, seeing the team go from 1-2 to the potential 3-2 makes me pleasure and it will be important.”

OCHOA OUT IN FAVOR OF COSTIL – “Ochoa is an extraordinary goalkeeper, he arrived on Friday after a long journey and I couldn’t evaluate him. I gave him a day’s rest, but with me the hierarchies are reset. We’ll see next week”.

FOCUS ON DIA, AUTHOR OF A DOUBLE – “He can act as a sub forward when other centre-forwards come in. Today, for the final assault, having a shoulder at his side helped him. As a young boy we have to accept the mistake. In some players we have quality, others need to grow technically. To Martegani came in well, unfortunately he extended the ball but I’m sure he too will give us satisfaction.”

October 22, 2023 (modified October 22, 2023 | 5:54 pm)

