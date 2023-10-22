Everything happens in the second half: Luvumbo scores, the former Villarreal player twice (the second on a penalty in added time) and Viola. But it is above all Ranieri who complains

by our correspondent Francesco Velluzzi

22 October – SALERNO

It all happens from the 34th minute of the second half. And it ends 2-2 between Salernitana and Cagliari. A draw that makes Cagliari complain above all, punished by a penalty decreed on the monitor by Chiffi in full injury time who, called by Marini da Lissone, punishes a handball by Viola and Dia (brace) saves the granata and the debut of Pippo Inzaghi against Claudio Ranieri. Salernitana still leaves amid boos from her audience. Too many things are wrong, the team hasn’t done well. While Cagliari made a great impression, they went ahead twice with Luvumbo and Viola who turned things around after Dia’s first equalizer in the tense final and only gave in to a penalty that would cause a lot of discussion. The point, it is logical, is more useful to the Sardinians who, like Salernitana, have not yet won in this championship. But the path is the right one.

WAIT

—

There is great anticipation for the debut of Pippo Inzaghi (who shows up in a suit and tie) who is obviously remembered a lot here for his great past as a footballer. An army of photographers. President Danilo Iervolino arrived at the Stadium, by train with the president of Federbasket and Granata advisor Gianni Petrucci. The president of Cagliari Tommaso Giulini, who has just named the Assemini center Crai Sport Center, however is not there.

IN THE FIELD

—

The lineups present new and unreleased items. Inzaghi puts the Frenchman Benoit Costil in goal who has never even played for Lille and leaves out Ochoa who returned from the national team on Thursday, the only player from the team who has always been on the pitch so far. The expert Federico Fazio relaunches, starting only with Roma in the first game, he doesn’t leave out Kstanos, the third most used by Paulo Sousa and he defends with four. In the middle there is Maggiore and not Bohinen. Lassana Coulibaly returns after five games. Claudio Ranieri amazes again. Absolute debut for Marco Mancosu as an attacking midfielder. Behind the two sprinters Oristano and Luvumbo. Behind him too is a man of experience, Edoardo Goldaniga, who also only started the first one in Turin. In the four-man defence, in which Scuffet is confirmed in goal, Nandez plays full-back, as with Uruguay. Play. Kick-off is Cagliari’s. Mancosu debuts by sending the ball out…. Inzaghi takes off his jacket immediately because the weather is hot. Salernitana is certainly livelier, more aggressive. The energy and drive of the new coach.

SECOND HALF

—

We start again with Cagliari forced to change because Nandez suffered an injury and Mancosu ran out of petrol, given that it is the first time he has played. Inside Zappa and Viola. Tactically nothing changes. Inzaghi starts again with the same 11 as in the first half. But in the 10th minute he also changes by inserting Stewart, who goes to play the central striker, for Cabral with Dia playing in his place. Also out is the implacable Kastanos and in Martegani. But it is Cagliari, who also brought in Jankto for Oristanio, who made themselves more dangerous and orchestrated better with continuous game changes. But among the many changes, Candreva and “Lassana” also leave and Tchaouna and Lebowski enter, what is worrying is Dossena’s injury who gives up and gives way to Obert at the center of the rossoblù defense. And in fact Cagliari, despite the losses, are rewarded because in the 34th minute they take the lead: a bad mistake by Martegani who naively loses the ball, the conquest by Jankto who serves Luvumbo at the right time, who this time does not forgive. But the match ignites in a few minutes with Inzaghi trying everything and after trying the 4-3-3 he switches to 3-4-3 with Ikwemesi replacing Fazio. Ranieri inserts Shomurodov for Luvumbo. And in the 41st minute the Granata equalized with the usual Dia, kept in the game by Obert. Ikwemesi really serves it. It is the new entrants who ignite the challenge. Because after 2′ Cagliari puts their heads forward again. It’s Viola’s head caught free by Shomurodov. But it’s not over: there are 5 minutes of added time and in the 2nd minute Chiffi has to go to the monitor to check a possible handball by Viola in a contact with Legowski. Penalty. Which will be discussed for a long time. Dia goes to the spot. Goal. Impregnable for Scuffet. New draw. And in the 52nd minute Ikwemesi even had the ball to make it 3-2. With Chiffi who continues to make people play. And the end blows only after 11 minutes and 5 seconds of exaggerated recovery.

