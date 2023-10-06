The mayor on the sidelines of a conference: “San Siro is our property, so if Inter or Milan wanted to work on the facility, we could take on part of the work”

Giuseppe Meazza is not out of the game yet. The mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, directly reminds us of this on the sidelines of a conference on the new code of public contracts. Inter and Milan’s willingness to look elsewhere (at Rozzano-Assago and San Donato Milanese) is due to the impossibility of demolishing San Siro to build a new stadium, but all is not lost for the stadium which still fascinates fans and tourists for Worldwide. “The restriction on the Meazza is not definitive, it’s clear, but that can have a lot of influence”, comments the mayor with awareness, who however opens a door to the clubs: “If one of the two teams wanted to work on the stadium, since it is our property , we can imagine taking on part of the work.”

The hypothesis of a renovation of the Meazza had already been discarded by Inter and Milan due to several factors, but Sala confirms that he is available in case there is a change of heart: “The second point could be to sell the stadium, the formulas there are many but we need to see how willing one of the two teams is to stay there, let’s see what happens.” In short, the chapter seems not to be closed yet.