At least interesting news for fans of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and its director! Masahiro Sakurai! As you know, months ago Sakurai created a YouTube channel where she uploads videos explaining typical things and tips when developing a video game.

In the video that we leave you below, we can learn that Masahiro Sakurai, director of the title, has revealed details about the future of this fighting franchise. In the 12-13 minute presentation, Sakurai talks about the numerous tweaks and additions needed to appeal to both veteran and new players, the difficulties of dealing with a 16GB cartridge on the Switch vs. a 25GB disc on the Wii U, and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the development of DLC characters.

Sakurai also reflects on the possibility of future Smash Bros. titles., admitting that it would be difficult to surpass the scope and ambition of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Although he does not completely rule out another entry in the franchise, he believes that it would be difficult to surpass what they have achieved:

As for what comes next in the Smash Bros. series, even I’m not sure. I feel like we really managed to make people happy with this game, but now that Smash Bros. has grown to a monstrous size, I’d like to say that it’s hard to imagine something of this magnitude happening again. We always managed to make a game that I previously thought impossible, so I can’t say with certainty that there won’t be another one, but I do think it would be difficult to take it further than we have.

Remember that the Smash Bros creative launched his own YouTube channel a few months ago after stopping sharing daily screenshots of the fighting game. Specifically, there are two versions: one in English and one in Japanese. Both channels are called Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games and are expected to offer information on how to make games more fun in their development.

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at this link.

Fuente.