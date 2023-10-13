At least interesting news for fans of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and its director! Masahiro Sakurai! As you know, months ago Sakurai created a YouTube channel where she uploads videos explaining typical things and tips when developing a video game.

In the video that we leave you below, we can learn that Masahiro Sakurai, director of the title, has revealed his new collaboration, recently confirmed. The creative has confirmed that he will join to the Kacho YouTube channel for a gaming collaboration. He is working on a video project together with Arino Kacho of Game Center CX (Retro Game Master). They will both play and have fun in the video. The first episode will premiere on October 13, 2023 and will be available in English thanks to 8-4 subtitles.

Remember that the Smash Bros creative launched his own YouTube channel a few months ago after stopping sharing daily screenshots of the fighting game. Specifically, there are two versions: one in English and one in Japanese. Both channels are called Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games and are expected to offer information on how to make games more fun in their development.

Right now it already exceeds 563,000 subscribers. What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at this link.

