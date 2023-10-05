Alessandro Puliti CEO of Saipem

Saipem: new contract awarded by ADNOC in the United Arab Emirates worth approximately 4.1 billion dollars

Saipem, in consortium with National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), signed today a Letter of Award con ADNOC for a new contract relating to package 1 of the Hail and Ghasha Development Project in the United Arab Emirates. The value of Saipem’s share is approximately equal to 4.1 billion dollars.



The project aims to develop the resources of gas fields natural Hail and Ghasha, located off the coast of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The scope of work includes engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of four drilling centers and a treatment plant to be built on artificial islands, as well as various offshore structures and over 300 km of underwater pipelines.

This assignment confirms Saipem’s distinctive ability to deliver integrated onshore and offshore projects, providing its customers with a unique and reliable interface for the development of complex projects. Saipem will make use of its state-of-the-art vessels for shallow water operations, its advanced technology for welding corrosion-resistant materials, as well as its renowned engineering expertise. Furthermore, Saipem will collaborate with ADNOC to continue to focus the project’s attention on the protection of biodiversity and responsible management of the environment.

The assignment strengthens Saipem’s long-standing relationship with ADNOC and further consolidates the company’s presence in Abu Dhabi, where it has an engineering and project execution centre, as well as a new offshore logistics base in the Port of Zayed.

