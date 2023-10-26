Alessandro Puliti CEO of Saipem

Saipem returns to profit in the first 9 months of 2023

Saipem closed the first 9 months of the year with revenues up by 18.7% to 8.36 billion euros. The gross operating margin jumped 43.8% to 640 million and the Net income it was positive for 79 million, compared to a loss of 138.

The group has acquired new orders for 11.91 billion, 72.1% more than in 2022, of which over 80% in deep water activities (offshore). Positive for 125 million net financial position post-Ifrs 16, against the similar deficit of 171 million in 2022.

Consob revokes the obligation to provide additional information

The Consob has revoked the obligation to disclosure of additional information in the periodic accounting reports of Saipem decided in May 2022. This can be read in a note in which Saipem underlines that the Commission has ruled on the request proposed by the group itself.

This obligation was triggered in conjunction with the presentation of the information prospectus on the 2 billion capital increase of the group for the financial recovery after the 2.38 billion hole in the 2021 accounts.

