The Rafah crossing between Palestine and Egypt. Photo/The Conversations

JAKARTA – The Rafah crossing route has recently become the focus of many people’s attention. The reason is, this route is an important access to enter Gaza via Egypt.

According to a Euronews report, Egyptian authorities have reportedly agreed to open the Rafah border. Later, this will allow humanitarian aid trucks to enter Gaza safely.

Furthermore, what exactly is the Rafah crossing route? For more details, see the following review.

What is the Rafah Crossing Route?



Photo: Reuters

The Rafah crossing is one of the border posts between Palestine and Egypt. This place is the southernmost border of Gaza which directly meets the Sinai Peninsula.

Under Egyptian control, the Rafah crossing can be said to be the only safest land route that can access the Gaza area. This is because other routes have been controlled by Israel, making it difficult for various humanitarian aids trying to enter Palestine.

The Rafah crossing is in the south of the Gaza Strip. In the latest conflict between Palestine and Israel, the existence of this border post has become an important location, especially for accessing humanitarian aid.

How important is the Rafah crossing?



Photo: BBC

As explained above, the Rafah route is an important location for access to humanitarian aid. The reason is clear because the control is on the Egyptian side.

Quoting Reuters, Saturday (21/10/2023), previously Israel carried out a total blockade of Gaza. They also cut off supplies of electricity, fuel and food.

Israel’s blockade makes access to international humanitarian aid difficult. Therefore, the only way is through the Rafah border post which is held by Egypt.

Not just for access to humanitarian aid, Rafah is also a lifeline for Palestinians who want to flee. Previously, Israel itself suggested this access because it claimed it would continue bombarding Gaza to eradicate Hamas soldiers.