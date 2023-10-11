Suara.com – The Mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming, responded to the statement by the Chairman of the DPC of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (DPC PDIP) Solo, FX Hadi Rudyatmo, regarding him automatically leaving the party if he was nominated as Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate.

Gibran said that until now he is still a PDIP cadre.

“I’m still here (PDIP). Well, I’m still here, wis,” he said.

Even so, he said, he would accommodate all input and aspirations that came out, both from volunteers, residents and other parties.

“Yes, we will first accommodate all input from volunteers from residents from other parties,” he continued.

Not only that, he admitted that he felt normal hearing all this support.

According to Gibran, there are still supporters who choose other names, such as BUMN Minister Erick Thohir, Golkar Party Chairman Airlangga Hartarto, and Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno.

“I’m just normal, there are those who support me, there are those who support Mr. Erick, those who support Mr. Airlangga, those who support Mr. Sandiaga too, there are all of them, Makane sing mbok, tell me ojo tok. If (the voice) is massive, I’m not, he said.

Previously it was reported that Solo City PDIP DPC Chairman FX Hadi Rudyatmo responded to the issue of Gibran Rakabuming becoming Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate which was increasingly being heard widely. Rudi said he would leave all decisions to Gibran.

“It all depends on Mas Gibran himself. If you want to be nominated as vice president, Mr Prabowo, it’s Mas Gibran’s own right,” said FX Rudi, quoted via the Solo Regional YouTube channel, Wednesday (11/10/2023).

Apart from that, he also stated that if Gibran ran as vice presidential candidate, Prabowo would automatically leave the PDIP. As is known, Gibran is a PDIP cadre, while Prabowo is chairman of the Gerindra Party.

“You don’t have to leave, it’s automatic, if you have changed parties you will automatically (leave) anyway,” he added.

Contributor: Come on Sarah