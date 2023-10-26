You already know that SaGa Frontier 2 has been listed for Nintendo Switch. This has sparked speculation about a possible arrival of the game on the hybrid console, and now we have more details.

As you know, this title has not been officially confirmed for Nintendo Switch. However, Play-Asia listed it for this console. For now there are no images available, but recently, Tomomi Kobayashi, the character designer for SaGa Frontier, shared on her blog that “Oh! It’s true! It looks like SaGa Frontier 2 will (maybe) be released next year! My illustrations will be in the game! I hope you look forward to it!”

As you can see, his words have made us think that Frontier 2 will be released in 2024. We will be attentive to see if its premiere on the Nintendo console is finally confirmed. What is your opinion? Would you like to see it on Nintendo Switch?

Via.