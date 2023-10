Safety in the Center for Transcultural Psychiatry Veldzicht (CTP Veldzicht) in Balkbrug must be improved immediately. This is stated in a report by the Justice and Security Inspectorate, which investigated a fatal stabbing incident in Veldzicht in which an employee was killed in November last year. The perpetrator was an asylum seeker. The report shows that the man was transferred nineteen times in three years during his stay in the Netherlands.