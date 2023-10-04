

“The murderer should have been sent to prison immediately after the Court’s ruling,” sister Annemarie Veldsink said today in the Telegraaf. “But Jan S. is still walking around freely. We heard that before the summer when we asked our lawyer about it. It is a new blow for us. First the murder, then the acquittal and now this. We find it unbelievable. We miss Henk enormous. He was the eldest of the children and we shared everything with each other. My father has leukemia and is seriously ill. Justice is especially important to him. He still wants to see Jan go to jail, where he belongs.”